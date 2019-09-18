US, Partners Invoke 1948 Inter-American TIAR Treaty Against Venezuela - State Department

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The United States and its allies in the Western hemisphere have invoked the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) against Venezuela after the suspension of talks between Caracas and the US-backed opposition leader - and self-proclaimed President - Juan Guaido, the US Department of State said.

"[T]he United States and our partners have invoked the TIAR/Rio Treaty, which facilitates further collective action to confront the threat posed by the former regime of Nicolas Maduro to the Venezuelan people and to the region," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.