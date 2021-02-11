US, Partners to Collectively Roll Out Actions in Response to Myanmar Coup - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United States expects its partners will collectively roll out actions in response to the Myanmar coup, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Price's comments came after President Joe Biden announced that he has approved an executive order to impose sanctions on Myanmar's military leaders who were responsible for the coup.

"We have heard from some of our partners, what they are working on, what they will be able to present," Price said in a press briefing. "I think as you hear from us this week and as you hear more from our partners, it will be very clear that what we are collectively rolling out will impose steep and profound costs on those responsible for this coup."