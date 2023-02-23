US, Partners to Hold Maritime Exercise in Bahrain on Sunday - Pentagon

The United States and its partners will hold combined maritime exercise in Bahrain starting on February 28, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States and its partners will hold combined maritime exercise in Bahrain starting on February 28, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Thursday.

"The middle East region's largest maritime exercise will commence Feb. 26 at US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain," NAVCENT said in a statement.

The International Maritime Exercise 2023 will combine with the Cutlass Express exercise, which is led by US Naval Forces Europe-Africa in the East African coastal regions and the West Indian Ocean, the statement said.

"The combined training will include 7,000 personnel and 35 ships from more than 50 partner nations and international organizations operating across two regions," the statement added.