UrduPoint.com

US, Partners To Hold Maritime Exercise In Bahrain On Sunday - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 08:59 PM

US, Partners to Hold Maritime Exercise in Bahrain on Sunday - Pentagon

The United States and its partners will hold combined maritime exercise in Bahrain starting on February 28, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States and its partners will hold combined maritime exercise in Bahrain starting on February 28, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Thursday.

"The middle East region's largest maritime exercise will commence Feb. 26 at US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain," NAVCENT said in a statement.

The International Maritime Exercise 2023 will combine with the Cutlass Express exercise, which is led by US Naval Forces Europe-Africa in the East African coastal regions and the West Indian Ocean, the statement said.

"The combined training will include 7,000 personnel and 35 ships from more than 50 partner nations and international organizations operating across two regions," the statement added.

Related Topics

India Bahrain United States Middle East February From

Recent Stories

EPAA, MoEI cooperate on earth sciences and mineral ..

EPAA, MoEI cooperate on earth sciences and mineral resources

15 minutes ago
 ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering to explore co-crea ..

ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering to explore co-creation of 12 metre vessels in In ..

15 minutes ago
 EDGE successfully completes tests of airborne cell ..

EDGE successfully completes tests of airborne cellular solution

15 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says NATO ..

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Increase Defense Producti ..

25 seconds ago
 PHOTA to be made more active, beneficial for peopl ..

PHOTA to be made more active, beneficial for people: Punjab Caretaker Minister f ..

28 seconds ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements d ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan: SSP Sukkur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.