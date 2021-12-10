US, Partners to Launch Coalition for Securing Electoral Integrity - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States and its partners participating in the Summit for Democracy made a commitment to launch a new initiative to protect electoral integrity around the world, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"To help protect free and fair elections, we are going to launch what we are calling Coalition for Securing Electoral Integrity," the official said on Thursday.

The coalition will be a first of its kind multilateral partnership that will bring together the electoral observer community, governments, and international organizations, the official added.

From December 9-10, US President Joe Biden hosts the virtual Summit for Democracy, bringing together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries.

The list of guests does not include China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.

Participants plan to make significant investment to support independent media and democracy around the world, the official said. Over $40 million will go to support and train journalists.

"We are going to invest up to roughly $75 million to strengthen partner governments anticorruption and anti-money laundering capacity to protect anticorruption whistleblowers and to support investigative journalists," he noted.

USAID also plans to invest up to $55 million to its program called Partnership for Democracy, the official added.