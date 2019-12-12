UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Partnership Develops Large-Scale Energy Storage With 12-Hour Battery - Lockheed Martin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:26 PM

US Partnership Develops Large-Scale Energy Storage With 12-Hour Battery - Lockheed Martin

TC Energy, a Canada-based company operating energy infrastructure throughout North America, plans to develop utility-scale energy storage projects using technology developed by Lockheed Martin in a joint venture that was announced in a joint press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) TC Energy, a Canada-based company operating energy infrastructure throughout North America, plans to develop utility-scale energy storage projects using technology developed by Lockheed Martin in a joint venture that was announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

"The two companies will identify and develop large-scale, long-duration energy storage projects using GridStar Flow, Lockheed Martin's innovative flow battery technology. This cutting-edge energy storage system is capable of storing six to 12 hours or more of energy and dispatching it as needed," the release said.

The technology will enable TC Energy to address a growing need for power storage as electric grids increasingly incorporate intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to replace fossil fuels, the release added.

TC Energy operates pipelines, power generation and energy storage facilities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Company United States Mexico

Recent Stories

26 clinics of quacks sealed in Lahore

11 seconds ago

SPEL gets best quality award

13 seconds ago

Japanese Transgender Official Wins Lawsuit on Use ..

15 seconds ago

Wedding Halls Association delegation calls on Kara ..

16 seconds ago

Delegation visits Lahore Waste Management Company ..

18 seconds ago

Ebola cases sharply up in eastern DR Congo

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.