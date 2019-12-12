US Partnership Develops Large-Scale Energy Storage With 12-Hour Battery - Lockheed Martin

TC Energy, a Canada-based company operating energy infrastructure throughout North America, plans to develop utility-scale energy storage projects using technology developed by Lockheed Martin in a joint venture that was announced in a joint press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) TC Energy, a Canada-based company operating energy infrastructure throughout North America, plans to develop utility-scale energy storage projects using technology developed by Lockheed Martin in a joint venture that was announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

"The two companies will identify and develop large-scale, long-duration energy storage projects using GridStar Flow, Lockheed Martin's innovative flow battery technology. This cutting-edge energy storage system is capable of storing six to 12 hours or more of energy and dispatching it as needed," the release said.

The technology will enable TC Energy to address a growing need for power storage as electric grids increasingly incorporate intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to replace fossil fuels, the release added.

TC Energy operates pipelines, power generation and energy storage facilities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, according to the release.