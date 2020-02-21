US Passenger of Westerdam Ship Recovers From Coronavirus - Malaysia

A female US coronavirus-infected passenger in her 80s aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, which has docked in Cambodia, has recovered but will not be discharged from the hospital due to continued symptoms, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Friday at a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A female US coronavirus-infected passenger in her 80s aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, which has docked in Cambodia, has recovered but will not be discharged from the hospital due to continued symptoms, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Friday at a press conference.

"However, she is still being kept at the Sungai Buloh Hospital as she still has the symptoms and will only be allowed to return home once she is cleared [of the symptoms]," the official said, as quoted by the national Bernama broadcaster, adding that the woman tested negative twice.

The senior official also said that the current number of those infected in the country is 22, with 17 of them having fully recovered from the virus.

The ship with over 2,000 passengers aboard, operated by the US Holland America Line, had been out at sea for nearly two weeks after it was barred from pulling into ports in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Thailand and the Philippines over fears that people on the ship could have the novel coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already resulted in 2,200 fatalities, with over 76,000 people having been infected.