UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Passenger Of Westerdam Ship Recovers From Coronavirus - Malaysia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:50 PM

US Passenger of Westerdam Ship Recovers From Coronavirus - Malaysia

A female US coronavirus-infected passenger in her 80s aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, which has docked in Cambodia, has recovered but will not be discharged from the hospital due to continued symptoms, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Friday at a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A female US coronavirus-infected passenger in her 80s aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, which has docked in Cambodia, has recovered but will not be discharged from the hospital due to continued symptoms, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Friday at a press conference.

"However, she is still being kept at the Sungai Buloh Hospital as she still has the symptoms and will only be allowed to return home once she is cleared [of the symptoms]," the official said, as quoted by the national Bernama broadcaster, adding that the woman tested negative twice.

The senior official also said that the current number of those infected in the country is 22, with 17 of them having fully recovered from the virus.

The ship with over 2,000 passengers aboard, operated by the US Holland America Line, had been out at sea for nearly two weeks after it was barred from pulling into ports in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Thailand and the Philippines over fears that people on the ship could have the novel coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already resulted in 2,200 fatalities, with over 76,000 people having been infected.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand China Wuhan Japan Philippines Cambodia Netherlands December Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

10 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick ..

13 minutes ago

China Europe trains see freight volume expansion d ..

11 minutes ago

Kamada out to break Bundesliga duck after Europa L ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.