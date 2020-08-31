US passes 6 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

The United States charted its six millionth case of the new coronavirus Monday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, adding one million new infections in less than a month

The US remains by far the most impacted country in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with nearly a quarter of global infections and 183,203 deaths from Covid-19, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed.