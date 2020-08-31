UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Passes 6 Million Covid-19 Cases: Johns Hopkins

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:31 PM

US passes 6 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

The United States charted its six millionth case of the new coronavirus Monday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, adding one million new infections in less than a month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The United States charted its six millionth case of the new coronavirus Monday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, adding one million new infections in less than a month.

The US remains by far the most impacted country in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with nearly a quarter of global infections and 183,203 deaths from Covid-19, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed.

Related Topics

World United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Curtains come down on fifth edition of Dubai Canva ..

1 hour ago

New phase of Indian repatriation from Gulf and oth ..

1 hour ago

Sudan flood death toll rises to 89

3 minutes ago

South Korean Surgeons, Professors Join Walkout Pla ..

3 minutes ago

Disinformation Affecting Germany's Anti-COVID Prot ..

3 minutes ago

Step afoot for provision of jobs: Achakzai

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.