US Patience On Iran Nuclear Activities 'Not Unlimited' - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Patience on Iran Nuclear Activities 'Not Unlimited' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The United States believes in a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear problem but its patience is not unlimited, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our goal in all of this is to ensure we once again have a verifiable and permanent constraints on Iran's nuclear program and to ensure that Iran cannot acquire a nuclear weapon.

All that is to say our patience is not unlimited," Price said during a daily briefing.

Price reiterated that President Joe Biden feels that diplomacy is the most effective way to bar Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and that is what the US is engaged in now.

