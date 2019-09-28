UrduPoint.com
US Patriot Battery Arrival In Saudi Arabia May Take Place In Coming Weeks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The United States has no specific timeline as to when a Patriot missile battery, radars and support staff will arrive in Saudi Arabia, but their arrival is possible in the coming weeks, a US Department of State senior official told reporters on Friday.

"I do not have a timeline for you," the State Department official said when asked when will the additional troops and missiles will arrive in Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, the us Defense Department announced the United States would deploy to Saudi Arabia a battery of Patriot missiles, four radar systems and about 200 military support personnel.

The State Department official said the arrival of US troops and equipment may happen in "weeks rather than months," but referred to the Defense Department for additional details.

