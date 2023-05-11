UrduPoint.com

US Patriot System Not Capable Of Intercepting Russian Kinzhal Missile - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:46 PM

US Patriot System Not Capable of Intercepting Russian Kinzhal Missile - Source

The US Patriot air defense system is not capable of intercepting Russian hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles, a high-ranking source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The US Patriot air defense system is not capable of intercepting Russian hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles, a high-ranking source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Spreading that the Kinzhal was allegedly intercepted is wishful thinking.

The fact is that the flight speed of the Kinzhal missile exceeds the maximum combat modes of anti-aircraft missile systems supplied by the West to the Kiev regime, including the Patriot," the source said.

Russian missiles are "intercepted" two to three times more often than the Russia launches them, the source also said, adding that this way the West justifies spending too much ammunition for air defense systems,

"The anti-missile maneuver carried out by the Kinzhal in the final flight segment and the almost vertical approach to the target makes it impossible for anti-aircraft missile systems to intercept this weapon," the source added.

Related Topics

Russia Kiev Weapon

Recent Stories

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

18 minutes ago
 ‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts t ..

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order

45 minutes ago
 Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remai ..

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remains Normal - Finnish Foreign Mi ..

47 minutes ago
 WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Eme ..

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.