UrduPoint.com

US Patriot Systems, US-Trained Ukrainians Arrived In Ukraine Last Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Patriot Systems, US-Trained Ukrainians Arrived in Ukraine Last Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US Patriot air defense systems and the Ukrainian forces the United States trained on the weapons arrived in Ukraine last week after completing training in the state of Oklahoma, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The Patriot systems and Ukrainian forces completed training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and were then transported to Ukraine, the report said, citing a senior US Defense Department official.

Ukraine may entirely deplete its munitions for its S-300 air defense systems by May 3, potentially leaving large portions of Ukraine's critical infrastructure undefended, US media reported last month, based on leaked Pentagon documents.

European-provided Patriot systems arrived in Ukraine last month, the report noted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon United States May Media

Recent Stories

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

13 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

21 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

19 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

19 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

19 minutes ago
 Coalition govt. determines to preserve supremacy o ..

Coalition govt. determines to preserve supremacy of parliament: Rana Sanaullah

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.