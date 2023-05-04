US Patriot Systems, US-Trained Ukrainians Arrived in Ukraine Last Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US Patriot air defense systems and the Ukrainian forces the United States trained on the weapons arrived in Ukraine last week after completing training in the state of Oklahoma, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The Patriot systems and Ukrainian forces completed training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and were then transported to Ukraine, the report said, citing a senior US Defense Department official.

Ukraine may entirely deplete its munitions for its S-300 air defense systems by May 3, potentially leaving large portions of Ukraine's critical infrastructure undefended, US media reported last month, based on leaked Pentagon documents.

European-provided Patriot systems arrived in Ukraine last month, the report noted.