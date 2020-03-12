UrduPoint.com
US Pauses All International Exchange Programs Due To Coronavirus - State Department

Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs will temporarily suspend all exchange programs to and from countries with heightened travel warning regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US State Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs will temporarily suspend all exchange programs to and from countries with heightened travel warning regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will temporarily pause all ECA-funded programs that involve travel to and from countries with heightened U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Alert Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) and Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) or heightened State Department COVID-19 related Travel Advisory Levels 3 (Reconsider Travel) and 4 (Do Not Travel)," the release said.

The State Department explained that the programs will be suspended for 60 days and the decision will be revised every 30 days thereafter.

In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the US government also suspended the entry of foreign nationals who have visited Europe's so-called Schengen area two weeks prior to their arrival in the United States.

The Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands are countries affected by the decision.

