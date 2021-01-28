UrduPoint.com
US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:31 AM

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Reports

The United States put on a pause sales of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates and munitions to Saudi Arabia pending a review of major Trump-era arms deals, a Bloomberg news agency reporter tweeted on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The United States put on a pause sales of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates and munitions to Saudi Arabia pending a review of major Trump-era arms deals, a Bloomberg news agency reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

"US Temporarily Pausing Some Foreign Arms Sales, Official Says: Sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 jets to U.A.E. as well as munitions to Saudi Arabia among the more significant deals from the Trump administration under review, according to a State Department official," Anthony Cappacio wrote on Twitter.

