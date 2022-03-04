US Pauses Deportation Flights to Ukraine Over Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis - Customs Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States paused deportation flights to Ukraine due to the humanitarian crisis in the country, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has paused repatriation flights to Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

"ICE will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make operational changes as necessary."

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the number of refugees caused by the current crisis in Ukraine has reached 1 million.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson warned that the European Union should be ready to receive millions of refugees from Ukraine, adding that nearly one million people have already arrived in the bloc.