UrduPoint.com

US Pauses Flights Of Afghanistan Evacuees After 4 Measles Cases - White House

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The United States has halted flights with evacuees from Afghanistan en route to the US due to four cases of measles, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Operation Allies Welcome flights into the United States have been temporarily paused at the request of the CDC, and out of an abundance of caution because of four diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States," Psaki said. "These individuals are being quarantined in accordance with public health guidelines, and the CDC has begun full contact tracing. All arriving Afghans are currently required to be vaccinated for Measles, as a condition of entry into the United States, and critical immunizations, including MMR are being administered for Afghans at military bases in the United States."

