UrduPoint.com

US Pauses Most Assistance To Burkina Faso Gov't After Military Takeover - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Pauses Most Assistance to Burkina Faso Gov't After Military Takeover - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States has halted aid to Burkina Faso as it keeps monitoring the situation after the military seized power in the African country, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We have paused most assistance for the government of Burkina Faso as we continue to monitor the situation," Price told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Price Burkina Faso United States Government

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

35 minutes ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

54 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

54 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

54 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

54 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>