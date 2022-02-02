US Pauses Most Assistance To Burkina Faso Gov't After Military Takeover - State Dept.
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States has halted aid to Burkina Faso as it keeps monitoring the situation after the military seized power in the African country, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.
"We have paused most assistance for the government of Burkina Faso as we continue to monitor the situation," Price told a press briefing.