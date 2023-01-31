UrduPoint.com

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

The US government-funded Peace Corps agency has evacuated its volunteers from Peru amid the escalating political crisis in the country, spokesman Troy Blackwell told the Politico newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The US government-funded Peace Corps agency has evacuated its volunteers from Peru amid the escalating political crisis in the country, spokesman Troy Blackwell told the Politico newspaper.

"Peace Corps/Peru has temporarily evacuated all volunteers to another Peace Corps post. The safety and well-being of Peace Corps volunteers is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the security situation with local partners on the ground and the U.S. Embassy in Lima," Blackwell wrote in an email cited in the report.

He confirmed that the volunteers had been evacuated but did not specify the destination. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter told Politico, on the condition of anonymity, that the volunteers were transferred to the Peace Corps' post in Ecuador.

The Peace Corps volunteers are the first group of workers to be evacuated when there is unrest in the country, since they work in remote areas and have less protection than US diplomats, according to the newspaper.

At the same time, there are currently no signs of US officials or government agents leaving Peru, the report said.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office later launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government, and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. At least 53 people were reported to have died since the start of the protests.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Died Lima Same Ecuador Peru Dina July December Criminals Post All From Government Top

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega to ..

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega tournament for first time?

4 minutes ago
 29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed ..

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate f ..

Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate for Military Aviation Rearmamen ..

6 minutes ago
 Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governan ..

Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

6 minutes ago
 Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.