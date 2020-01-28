UrduPoint.com
US Peace Deal For Middle East Aims To Erase Palestine's National Project - Hamas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Peace Deal for Middle East Aims to Erase Palestine's National Project - Hamas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The US plan for peace in the middle East is an attempt to get rid of Palestine's national project, head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh said in a phone call with President Mahmoud Abbas, according to WAFA news agency.

According to US President Donald Trump, who revealed the plan Tuesday, the Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own, more than doubling their territory. The United States and Israel will form a joint committee to monitor the deal implementation. US President Donald Trump recognizes that Israel must have sovereignty in the Jordan Valley under the new peace plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

Hamas is rejecting the deal, Haniyeh reportedly told Abbas.

