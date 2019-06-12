UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Peace Plan On Israeli-Palestinian Issue Unlikely To Resolve Conflict - Crisis Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:05 AM

US Peace Plan on Israeli-Palestinian Issue Unlikely to Resolve Conflict - Crisis Group

US President Donald Trump's peace plan on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, driven by his Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, is unlikely to prove effective as it does not meet the Palestinian interests, Joost Hiltermann, the program director for Middle East and North Africa with the International Crisis Group, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's peace plan on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, driven by his Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, is unlikely to prove effective as it does not meet the Palestinian interests, Joost Hiltermann, the program director for Middle East and North Africa with the International Crisis Group, told Sputnik.

In May, the United States said it would release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop in Bahrain on June 25-26. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said that the Palestinians already reject the US proposals and has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

"For some people in Gaza in particular, where the territory has been under complete siege, they may welcome some kind of economic benefit, but it [the US plan] doesn't respond to their political demands. It for sure does not respond to the Palestinian political demands and so the problem will just be postponed or extended, it's not going to go away through an economic bribe," Hiltermann said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international forum in Moscow, when asked whether he expects the US plan to be effective in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The implementation of the plan's economic parts might be derailed by the failure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on time, which has triggered upcoming snap elections, according to the Crisis Group's program director.

"First of all, it is not a deal, there is no negotiation. It is an internal American-Israeli affair, the Palestinian leadership was not included. Even the Gulf States, which are supposed to provide the economic benefits, were not included in whatever negotiations took place internally. So it's not a deal, it's a plan. Maybe it is a plan of a century, but I would not be optimistic," Hiltermann underlined.

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group, founded in 1995, is an independent organization that provides analysis and advice on global deadly conflicts. It conducts field research, maintains contact with policymakers and promotes policies of conflict resolution.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Century Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Moscow Washington Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem Bahrain United States Middle East May June 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

Twenty-Two Foreign Governments Have Spent Money at ..

4 minutes ago

Faculty development essential for universities: Un ..

4 minutes ago

University of Karachi vice chancellor condoles dem ..

4 minutes ago

Kenyans protest bid to build East Africa's first c ..

4 minutes ago

KP Govt to include three hydro power projects in A ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Says Urged US to Avoid Drawn-Out ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.