US Peace Plan on Israeli-Palestinian Issue Unlikely to Resolve Conflict - Crisis Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's peace plan on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, driven by his Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, is unlikely to prove effective as it does not meet the Palestinian interests, Joost Hiltermann, the program director for Middle East and North Africa with the International Crisis Group, told Sputnik.

In May, the United States said it would release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop in Bahrain on June 25-26. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said that the Palestinians already reject the US proposals and has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

"For some people in Gaza in particular, where the territory has been under complete siege, they may welcome some kind of economic benefit, but it [the US plan] doesn't respond to their political demands. It for sure does not respond to the Palestinian political demands and so the problem will just be postponed or extended, it's not going to go away through an economic bribe," Hiltermann said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international forum in Moscow, when asked whether he expects the US plan to be effective in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The implementation of the plan's economic parts might be derailed by the failure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on time, which has triggered upcoming snap elections, according to the Crisis Group's program director.

"First of all, it is not a deal, there is no negotiation. It is an internal American-Israeli affair, the Palestinian leadership was not included. Even the Gulf States, which are supposed to provide the economic benefits, were not included in whatever negotiations took place internally. So it's not a deal, it's a plan. Maybe it is a plan of a century, but I would not be optimistic," Hiltermann underlined.

The Brussels-based International Crisis Group, founded in 1995, is an independent organization that provides analysis and advice on global deadly conflicts. It conducts field research, maintains contact with policymakers and promotes policies of conflict resolution.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.