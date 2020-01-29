UrduPoint.com
US Peace Proposal Envisions Palestine Capital Outside Historic Jerusalem - Text Of Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Jerusalem will remain the undivided capital of Israel and a region of the suburbs of the city outside Israel security barriers will be the capital of Palestine, the Trump administration's proposed peace plan stated on Tuesday.

"Jerusalem will remain the sovereign capital of the State of Israel, and it should remain an undivided city," the plan said. "The sovereign capital of the State of Palestine should be in the section of East Jerusalem located in all areas east and north of the existing security barrier, including Kafr Aqab, the eastern part of Shuafat and Abu Dis, and could be named Al Quds or another name as determined by the State of Palestine." 

