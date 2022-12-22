US Pediatric Heart Surgeons Hope to Resume Russia Project Once Situation Allows - Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A group of pediatric cardiac surgeons from the US-based Bill Novick Cardiac Alliance is hoping to resume its project in Russia as soon as the situation allows, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

The group was working with their colleagues in the Siberian city of Kemerovo for many years. Last year it had several trips in the schedule, but the Russian side asked to postpone them.

Novick said he does not know when there will be a possibility to resume the project. "Would I go back? The answer is yes. Will we be able to go back? I think the answer is probably - who knows," he said.

The team, which is working all over the world, has a busy schedule, but is ready to find time to visit Russia. "We have a fairly full schedule for the next year but I can always make room for a trip to Russia," Novick said.

The Cardiac Alliance has conducted some 500 surgeries in Russia since 2008. Previously, the Cardiac Alliance performed surgeries in several Russian cities, including Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

The group is comprised of medical specialists from different countries who usually work in "hot spots" around the world.