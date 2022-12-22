UrduPoint.com

US Pediatric Heart Surgeons Hope To Resume Russia Project Once Situation Allows - Leader

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Pediatric Heart Surgeons Hope to Resume Russia Project Once Situation Allows - Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A group of pediatric cardiac surgeons from the US-based Bill Novick Cardiac Alliance is hoping to resume its project in Russia as soon as the situation allows, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

The group was working with their colleagues in the Siberian city of Kemerovo for many years. Last year it had several trips in the schedule, but the Russian side asked to postpone them.

Novick said he does not know when there will be a possibility to resume the project. "Would I go back? The answer is yes. Will we be able to go back? I think the answer is probably - who knows," he said.

The team, which is working all over the world, has a busy schedule, but is ready to find time to visit Russia. "We have a fairly full schedule for the next year but I can always make room for a trip to Russia," Novick said.

The Cardiac Alliance has conducted some 500 surgeries in Russia since 2008. Previously, the Cardiac Alliance performed surgeries in several Russian cities, including Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

The group is comprised of medical specialists from different countries who usually work in "hot spots" around the world.

Related Topics

World Russia Visit Voronezh Kemerovo Nizhny Novgorod Alliance All From

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

46 minutes ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

46 minutes ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

46 minutes ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

46 minutes ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

2 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.