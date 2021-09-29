UrduPoint.com

US Pending Home Sales Jump 8% On Year To August Despite Record Prices - Realtors' Data

US Pending Home Sales Jump 8% on Year to August Despite Record Prices - Realtors' Data

Pending home sales in the United States rebounded strongly in August after two prior months of declines and despite record-high prices, data from the National Association of Realtors showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Pending home sales in the United States rebounded strongly in August after two prior months of declines and despite record-high prices, data from the National Association of Realtors showed on Wednesday.

Pending home sales rose 1.4% last month, after shrinking by 1.8% in July, according to the realtors' index which measures signings on existing home purchases that have yet to be concluded. Year-on-year, the growth was a lot more pronounced, surging 8.1%.

"Rising inventory and moderating price conditions are bringing buyers back to the market," Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the realtors' association, said in a news release.

"Affordability, however, remains challenging as home price gains are roughly three times wage growth."

US home prices jumped almost 20% in July to another record high, the S&P Dow Jones Indices' housing price index showed on Tuesday, as concerns that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in the not too distant future spurred more buyers into an already overcrowded market.

Dire housing shortages in the United States since the financial crisis of 2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have pushed up existing home prices to beyond the means of many Americans.

