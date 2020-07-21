UrduPoint.com
US Pentagon Chief Vows To Counter China's 'Bad Behavior' In Indo-Pacific Region

Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:56 PM

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday accused China of acting aggressively against smaller countries in the South China Sea for years and vowed that the United States would counter such coercive behavior

"We want to deter against coercive behavior by the Chinese in the South China Sea, now we know it's been going on for years, China is bullying others, particularly smaller countries, it seems your arm gets twisted harder the smaller the country you are, so we want to continue to deter against coercive behavior," Esper said at a special presentation for the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The Pentagon chief went on to say that it was crucial to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Eighty percent of the world's trade flows through the Indo-Pacific and particularly the South China Sea, so we want to make sure that we maintain a free and open Pacific because otherwise that trade, commerce gets cut off and gets impacted. It is very important we maintain freedom of navigation," Esper noted.

He added that after he attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defense ministers' meeting last year, it became "very clear from all ASEAN countries that they are very concerned about China's bad behavior," which, according to Esper, has picked up in the last six months since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

For decades, China has been disputing the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea that it lays claim to, primarily the Paracel and Spratly Island, and the Scarborough Shoal. Beijing considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.

The situation is complicated by the fact that in recent years, the US has been deploying its naval forces to the islands. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has maintained that its ships will sail everywhere permitted by international law.

