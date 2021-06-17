UrduPoint.com
US Pentagon Exploring Number Of Proposals To Better Synchronize Activities In Indo-Pacific

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Pentagon Exploring Number of Proposals to Better Synchronize Activities in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The US military is considering a number of proposals to better coordinate its activities in the Indo-Pacific, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported, citing its own sources familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon is considering plans to establish a permanent naval task force in the Pacific region in order to counter China's growing military might.

"We are looking at a number of proposals in the Indo-Pacific and across the Department [of Defense], to better synchronize and coordinate our activities," the spokesperson said.

However, there are many details and specifics still to be finalized, as the work is not finished yet, he added.

