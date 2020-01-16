UrduPoint.com
US Pentagon In Talks With Iraqi Hosts But Has No Plans For Withdrawal - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US Defense Departments is in talks with Baghdad on its presence in the country but is not planning to pull out from the middle Eastern country, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"With regard to Iraq, we are still in conversations with our Iraqi host," Hoffman said. "At this time, there are no plans by the US military to withdraw from Iraq."

Your Thoughts and Comments

