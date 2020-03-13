US Pentagon Says 2 US Aircraft Carriers to Continue Operating in Middle East - Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United States will continue operating two aircraft carriers in the middle East for the first time in nearly a decade amid a dramatic spike in tensions with Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Kenneth McKenzie told reporters on Friday.

"I have asked and the Secretary has granted my request to continue to operate two aircraft carriers strike groups in the region, which is the first period of extended dual US carrier operations in the US Central Command since, we believe, around 2012," McKenzie said.