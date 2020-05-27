US Performs 15Mln Coronavirus Tests - Trump

UrduPoint.com
The United States has conducted 15 million tests to detect the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The United States has conducted 15 million tests to detect the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"We pass 15,000,000 tests today, by far the most in the world," Trump said on Twitter.

The US president once again called on states to reopen their economies after lockdown.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and almost 99,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

