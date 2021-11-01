Amid the developments in Afghanistan, Washington is trying to convince India to provide some territory to the Pentagon for its military capabilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Amid the developments in Afghanistan, Washington is trying to convince India to provide some territory to the Pentagon for its military capabilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The last thing I heard is that they are allegedly trying to drag India into providing the Pentagon with some opportunities on the Indian territory," Lavrov said on air of the Russia-24 broadcaster.