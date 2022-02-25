UrduPoint.com

US Pharma Groups Advance $25 Bn Opioid Settlement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

US pharma groups advance $25 bn opioid settlement

Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors said Friday that opioid settlements worth nearly $25 billion had garnered enough support from opposing litigants to be finalized in court

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors said Friday that opioid settlements worth nearly $25 billion had garnered enough support from opposing litigants to be finalized in court.

The three distributors, McKessen, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, each "independently determined" that enough states and litigating political subdivisions had signed on to advance the agreement to pay out $19.5 billion over 18 years to thousands of plaintiffs, according to a joint press release from the companies.

The statement noted that "the companies continue to strongly dispute the allegations made against them", but called the agreement "a key milestone toward achieving broad resolution of governmental opioid claims and delivering meaningful relief to communities across the United States that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic." The sum is slightly smaller than the amount given in July 2021 when the agreement was first announced.

The difference reflects the participation level in the deal, which involved more than 90 percent of states and jurisdictions that sued.

The final step in the process will be for both sides to seek a court order finalizing the agreement. The first annual payment could begin as soon as April 2, 2022, the companies said.

Johnson & Johnson released a similar statement regarding participation in its agreement to pay $5 billion to address nationwide claims, adding that the agreement "is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing."The US opioid crisis has claimed more than 500,000 lives over the last 20 years and ensnared some of the largest firms in the world of American medicine.

The same four companies reached an agreement to pay $590 million to settle lawsuits connected to opioid addiction among Native American tribe members, according to a US court filing earlier this month.

Related Topics

Resolution World Same United States April July From Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Nigeria's Buhari approves amended election law

Nigeria's Buhari approves amended election law

45 seconds ago
 Accused gets capital punishment in double murder c ..

Accused gets capital punishment in double murder case

46 seconds ago
 Sweden right not to lockdown for Covid: report

Sweden right not to lockdown for Covid: report

3 minutes ago
 DC asks NHA to ensure construction of drainage sys ..

DC asks NHA to ensure construction of drainage system along KKH

3 minutes ago
 Month-long anti-mosquito spray drive starts in Lar ..

Month-long anti-mosquito spray drive starts in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin impounds nine buses, three wagons from ..

Distt admin impounds nine buses, three wagons from illegal stands

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>