UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pharmaceutical Giant Pfizer To Open New Hub In Greece - Greek Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:37 PM

US Pharmaceutical Giant Pfizer to Open New Hub in Greece - Greek Gov't

Pfizer will expand its presence in Greece by opening a new hub in Thessaloniki, the country's second largest city and a large port in the Aegean Sea, with capacity to employ up to 600 people, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Pfizer will expand its presence in Greece by opening a new hub in Thessaloniki, the country's second largest city and a large port in the Aegean Sea, with capacity to employ up to 600 people, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

In mid-November, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 candidate vaccine concluded phase 3 clinical trials, with a declared efficacy level of 95 percent. On Wednesday, the United Kingdom authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first country to do so.

"The investment climate in Greece changes, which, among other things, leads to an increase in investments and more jobs by Pfizer in Thessaloniki, initially up to 600 job places with a potential to be doubled, as stated by Pfizer's director general, Albert Bourla. By the year-end, 200 people will work at the digital hub of this large pharmaceutical company in Thessaloniki," Petsas said at a briefing.

With already one successful hub in Thessaloniki, Pfizer decided to open another one to use shared resources to cater for the company's internal needs, the spokesman said.

"These investments will create an additional 350 jobs at the first stage. This way, despite the pandemic, in a short period of time, a large transnational corporation will create jobs for 600 people in such a city as Thessaloniki with the possibility to double this number," Petsas added.

Stressing that the Greek government pursues large investments in order to reverse the exodus of the nation's intellectual elite, the spokesman said that around 15-20 percent of job applications were coming from Greek expats who left the country during the economic crisis and now want to repatriate, if given a decent job.

Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storing and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).

Other vaccine candidates that have also already declared their efficacy level include those developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca,�and Russia's Gamaleya research institute � all of them with less demanding logistical properties.

Related Topics

Russia Company Expats Job Thessaloniki United Kingdom Greece Hub All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

1 hour ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

8 seconds ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

9 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

11 seconds ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.