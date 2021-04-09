UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Philippines Concerned Over Chinese Military Activities In South China Sea -State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:40 AM

US, Philippines Concerned Over Chinese Military Activities in South China Sea -State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a phone conversation with his Philippine counterpart, Teodoro Locsin Jr., during which they expressed concern over the activities of Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea, the US Department of State said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Both expressed their shared concerns with the massing of PRC [the People's Republic of China] maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea, including at Whitsun Reef, and reiterated their calls on the PRC to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

The US secretary of state reaffirmed the applicability of the 1951 US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty to the situation in the South China Sea.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary Locsin welcomed enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation on the South China Sea. Secretary Blinken also discussed the Administration's efforts to combat rising hate and violence against Asian-Americans," the statement added.

Over the past several years, China has increased its territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea region, overlapping with the interests of several nations. The United States has repeatedly voiced concern over the Chinese activities in the region and regularly sends its military vessels there.

Related Topics

China United States 2016

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

6 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

7 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

7 hours ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

7 hours ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.