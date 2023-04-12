Close
US, Philippines Discuss Plans To Conduct Exercise In South China Sea In 2023 - Austin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US, Philippines Discuss Plans to Conduct Exercise in South China Sea in 2023 - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States and the Philippines discussed plans to conduct joint maritime activities with other partners in the South China Sea in 2023 in a bid to enhance their collective deterrence in the region, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We discussed plans to conduct combined maritime activities with like-minded partners in the South China Sea later this year, as we work to enhance our collective deterrence," Austin said during a press conference following a 2+2 meeting with Philippine counterparts in Washington DC.

