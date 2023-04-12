Close
US, Philippines Discuss Plans To Deliver Arms To Manila Over Next 10 Years - Austin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US, Philippines Discuss Plans to Deliver Arms to Manila Over Next 10 Years - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States and the Philippines have discussed plans for Washington to deliver a range of weapons to Manila over the next ten years, including unmanned aerial systems as well as coastal and air defense systems, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We also discussed near-term plans to complete a security sector assistance roadmap to support the delivery of priority defense platforms over the next five to ten years, including radars, unmanned aerial systems, military transport aircraft, and coastal and air defense systems," Austin said during a press conference.

Austin made the comments after holding the so-called 2+2 ministerial meeting with Philippine counterparts in Washington.

