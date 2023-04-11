US, Philippines Kick Off Largest-Ever Joint Military Exercise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Around 12,200 US soldiers and 5,400 servicemen of the Philippine armed forces are taking place in the largest-ever annual joint military drills called Balikatan, which began on Tuesday in the Philippines, according to media reports.

Philippine and US officials said that the military exercises demonstrate their dedication to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, which should remain open and unrestricted, according to the BBC. They also noted that the current drills should not be perceived as a response to recent developments around Taiwan.

Last week, the US Embassy in the Philippines said the drills will be aimed enhancing combat cooperation between US and Philippine personnel, with firing and maneuvers taking place in urban areas and in the air. Besides, the both countries military are also planned to conduct several humanitarian training operations.

The Balikatan military exercises will last through April 28.

From April 8-10, the Chinese armed forces conducted large-scale military exercises in the maritime area and airspace around Taiwan. In response, on April 10, the US Navy sent multiple vessels, including a missile destroyer, through the South China Sea , in which China and the Philippines are involved in a territorial dispute.

In February, Philippines granted access to four additional military bases to the US, with which Washington reportedly plans to strengthen its line of defense around China. . Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties in 2014 , the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the document provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.