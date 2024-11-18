US, Philippines sign deal on sharing military information

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) US and Philippine defence chiefs signed an agreement Monday on sharing classified military information and technology, as the long-time treaty allies deepen cooperation in a bid to counter Chinese influence in the region.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the deal with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro at the start of a visit to Manila that also included a closed-door meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit a US ally's national defence, and streamlines the sale of certain classified technologies, officials said.

It will give the Philippines access to "higher capabilities and big-ticket items" from the United States and "open opportunities to pursue similar agreements with like-minded nations", Philippine Assistant Defence Secretary Arsenio Andolong said.

Austin and Teodoro also held a ground-breaking ceremony for a combined command and coordination centre inside the Philippine military's headquarters in Manila.

"This centre will enable real-time information sharing for a common operating picture. It will help boost interoperability for many, many years to come," Austin said in a speech.

"It will be a place where our forces can work side by side to respond to regional challenges," he added.