US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) US and Philippine defence chiefs signed an agreement Monday on sharing classified military information and technology, as the long-time treaty allies deepen cooperation in a bid to counter Chinese influence in the region.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the deal with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro at the start of a visit to Manila that also included a closed-door meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit a US ally's national defence, and streamlines the sale of certain classified technologies, officials said.
It will give the Philippines access to "higher capabilities and big-ticket items" from the United States and "open opportunities to pursue similar agreements with like-minded nations", Philippine Assistant Defence Secretary Arsenio Andolong said.
Austin and Teodoro also held a ground-breaking ceremony for a combined command and coordination centre inside the Philippine military's headquarters in Manila.
"This centre will enable real-time information sharing for a common operating picture. It will help boost interoperability for many, many years to come," Austin said in a speech.
"It will be a place where our forces can work side by side to respond to regional challenges," he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia warns of cold lava floods from volcano eruptions in East Nusa Tenggara province1 minute ago
-
New direct air service links China's Zhejiang with Uzbekistan1 minute ago
-
Vietnam's tra fish export forecast to reach 2 bln USD in 20241 minute ago
-
Pakistan possess huge opportunity to decarbonize, reduce emissions through Just Energy Transition: E ..11 minutes ago
-
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks1 hour ago
-
Philippines cleans up as typhoon death toll rises2 hours ago
-
Global South's support for multilateralism, open economy key for G20 Summit2 hours ago
-
Cell Conference held in Beijing to all-round upgrade biotech industry2 hours ago
-
Philippines cleans up as typhoon death toll rises3 hours ago
-
Taps run dry in sprawling suburb of Mauritania's capital3 hours ago
-
Indigenous Australian lawmaker who heckled King Charles censured3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet3 hours ago