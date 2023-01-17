US, Philippines to Hold Strategic Dialogue in Manila This Week - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to the Philippines on January 18-21 to discuss shared economic, diplomatic and other interests during a Strategic Dialogue meeting, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to the Philippines on January 18-21 to discuss shared economic, diplomatic and other interests during a Strategic Dialogue meeting, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"During his travel, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in the tenth U.S.-Philippines Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, accompanied by delegation co-chair Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Lindsey Ford, to meet Philippine diplomatic and defense counterparts," Price said in a statement.

The dialogue should underscore the strength of the alliance between the two countries, focused on areas of mutual interest including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, addressing global challenges, enhancing bilateral and regional economic cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people ties, he added.

Kritenbrink also plans to meet with local civil society leaders and discuss US foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region with students, Price noted.