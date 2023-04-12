US, Philippines to Operationalize 4 Military Locations in Palawan, Northern Luzon - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States and the Philippines discussed plans to operationalize four new military locations in Palawan and Northern Luzon to support combined training exercises and interoperability between the two countries' forces, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"Today, we built on our work together during my recent visit to Manila and discussed plans to operationalize the four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement locations in Palawan and Northern Luzon. These sites will support combined training exercises and interoperability between our forces to ensure that we're even better prepared for future crises," Austin said on Tuesday.

Austin made the comments after holding the so-called 2+2 ministerial meeting with Philippine counterparts in Washington.

The two countries will allocate more than $100 million in infrastructure investments at the new and existing military sites in the Philippines as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between them, Austin said.

In February, the Philippines granted access to four additional military bases to the United States, with which Washington reportedly plans to strengthen its line of defense around China.

Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, signed by the two countries in 2014, the United States is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines. However, the agreement allows US troops to have extended stays on Philippine military bases.