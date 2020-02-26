UrduPoint.com
US Physicians Group Likens US Family Separation Of Illegal Migrants To Torture

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Migrant children and their parents who were separated when illegally crossing the US border experience psychological trauma that constitutes torture, the advocacy group Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) said in a report on Tuesday.

"Based on in-depth psychological evaluations of 26 asylum seekers (nine children and 17 parents), the US. government's forcible separation of asylum-seeking families constitutes cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and, in all cases PHR evaluated, meets criteria for torture," a press release summarizing the report said.

The titled, "You Will Never See Your Child Again': The Persistent Psychological Effects of Family Separation," provides the first medical and psychological evidence of the long-lasting harm associated with family separation, the release said.

All nine separated children interviewed for the report, and all but two of the adults (15 of 17) met diagnostic criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) - diagnoses which independent clinicians assessed as being highly consistent with and linked to the experience of family separation, according to the report.

The report charged that US officials intentionally carried out discriminatory actions that caused severe pain and suffering, in order to punish, coerce, and intimidate Central American asylum seekers to give up their asylum claims - actions that meet criteria in UN Convention Against Torture.

More than 1,110 families have been separated since the nationwide injunction on June 26, 2018 halted separations, and 5,512 children have been separated from their families since July 2017, the report said, citing data from the American Civil Liberties Union.

