UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Picks 4 Companies To Develop Next Generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Picks 4 Companies to Develop Next Generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Four US high tech companies will compete for a nearly $100 million order to develop a new generation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Defense Department said.

"Textron, AAI Corp.

, Hunt Valley, Maryland; Arcturus UAV, Rohnert Park, California; Martin UAV, Plano, Texas and L3 Technologies, Ashburn, Virginia, will compete for each order of the $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems," the department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be carried out over the next three years with an estimated completion date of July 24, 2022, the Defense Department said.

The US Army plans to have each company procuring and then testing their systems over the next three years, Flight International reported in April. The Army intends to purchase 12 UAVs in all for testing, according to its fiscal year 2020 budget request.

Related Topics

Army Budget Company Vehicles Virginia April July 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

5 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

5 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

5 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

6 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

6 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.