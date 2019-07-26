US Picks 4 Companies to Develop Next Generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Four US high tech companies will compete for a nearly $100 million order to develop a new generation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Defense Department said.

"Textron, AAI Corp.

, Hunt Valley, Maryland; Arcturus UAV, Rohnert Park, California; Martin UAV, Plano, Texas and L3 Technologies, Ashburn, Virginia, will compete for each order of the $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems," the department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be carried out over the next three years with an estimated completion date of July 24, 2022, the Defense Department said.

The US Army plans to have each company procuring and then testing their systems over the next three years, Flight International reported in April. The Army intends to purchase 12 UAVs in all for testing, according to its fiscal year 2020 budget request.