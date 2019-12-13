UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Picks Adviser For Inter-Country Adoptions, Parental Kidnap Victims - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:52 PM

US Picks Adviser for Inter-Country Adoptions, Parental Kidnap Victims - State Department

Career diplomat Michelle Bernier-Toth has been selected as special adviser for children's issues, a post that handles cases of US citizen children who are kidnapped by a disgruntled parent and taken overseas, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Career diplomat Michelle Bernier-Toth has been selected as special adviser for children's issues, a post that handles cases of US citizen children who are kidnapped by a disgruntled parent and taken overseas, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"Working alongside the Office of Children's Issues in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, the special adviser advocates for US children who are victims of international parental child abduction, and for their left-behind parents," the release said.

The special adviser also works to ensure the welfare of orphans in need of permanent loving families through inter-country adoption and to assist prospective US adoptive parents, the release added.

Bernier-Toth previously served at US embassies and consulates in Syria, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to the release. For the past eight years, she served as Managing Director for Overseas Citizens Services.

Related Topics

Syria Qatar United Arab Emirates Post

Recent Stories

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

24 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad student ..

24 minutes ago

UK Can Ratify Brexit Deal Swiftly After Tories Ele ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's Nord Stream 2 Project to Happen Despite S ..

24 minutes ago

EU Parliament Congratulates Johnson, Expects UK to ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.