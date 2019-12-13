US Picks Adviser for Inter-Country Adoptions, Parental Kidnap Victims - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Career diplomat Michelle Bernier-Toth has been selected as special adviser for children's issues, a post that handles cases of US citizen children who are kidnapped by a disgruntled parent and taken overseas, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Career diplomat Michelle Bernier-Toth has been selected as special adviser for children's issues, a post that handles cases of US citizen children who are kidnapped by a disgruntled parent and taken overseas, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"Working alongside the Office of Children's Issues in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, the special adviser advocates for US children who are victims of international parental child abduction, and for their left-behind parents," the release said.

The special adviser also works to ensure the welfare of orphans in need of permanent loving families through inter-country adoption and to assist prospective US adoptive parents, the release added.

Bernier-Toth previously served at US embassies and consulates in Syria, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to the release. For the past eight years, she served as Managing Director for Overseas Citizens Services.