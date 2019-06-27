UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Picks Finalists To Bid On $5Bln In Southern Border Construction Business - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Picks Finalists to Bid on $5Bln in Southern Border Construction Business - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US government picked more than a dozen companies to compete for $5 billion in southern border construction work, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"[The companies] will compete for each order of the $5,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for horizontal construction services in support of the Department of Homeland Security, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend and El Paso Border Patrol sectors," the release said on Wednesday.

At least thirteen firms were selected for the contract including five from the state of Texas, two from New Mexico and one of each from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Massachusetts, Missouri and Montana, according to the release.

Each work project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024, the release noted.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Related Topics

Trump Rio Grande Montana Del Rio Bend El Paso Laredo United States Mexico February June Border From Government Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

3 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

3 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

3 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

4 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.