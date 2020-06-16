UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pilot Confirmed Dead After Jet Crash In North Sea - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Pilot Confirmed Dead After Jet Crash in North Sea - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The pilot of a US fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea near the British coast has been confirmed dead, the Air Force said on Monday.

"The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased," the Wing said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the morning, when the aircraft conducted a routine training mission. The pilot was the only person on board.

"The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made," the statement said.

The US military did not release other details of the crash.

Related Topics

Dead Eagle All From

Recent Stories

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

3 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.