US Pilot Confirmed Dead After Jet Crash in North Sea - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The pilot of a US fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea near the British coast has been confirmed dead, the Air Force said on Monday.

"The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased," the Wing said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the morning, when the aircraft conducted a routine training mission. The pilot was the only person on board.

"The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made," the statement said.

The US military did not release other details of the crash.