US Pilot Killed in F-16 Jet Crash at Base in South Carolina - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) One US pilot was killed in an F-16 fighter crash during a training mission at Shaw Air Base in South California, the Air Force (USAF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"One pilot was killed when their F-16CM Fighting Falcon crashed," the USAF said, noting that the tragic incident occurred around midnight Pacific time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said. The pilot's name will be released after next of kin notification, it added.

The F-16 had been assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, and conducted a routine training mission at the time of the crash, the USAF said.