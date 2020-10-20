UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Pioneer Natural Resources Negotiating Purchase Of Parsley Energy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:44 PM

US' Pioneer Natural Resources Negotiating Purchase of Parsley Energy - Reports

Acquisition talks are underway between US oil drilling company Pioneer Natural Resources and its rival company Parsley Energy, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Acquisition talks are underway between US oil drilling company Pioneer Natural Resources and its rival company Parsley Energy, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the two oil-and-gas companies � shale producers operating in the Permian Basin of US states of Texas and New Mexico � are engaged in talks on an all-stock deal that could be completed by the end of October.

Pioneer is already the largest acreage holder in the Permian Basin, and the acquisition of Parsley would provide it with additional production sites in the country's southwest.

The two companies have reportedly asked Texan regulators to consider cutting production in the state due to falling demand and oil prices, which were the consequence of the counter-coronavirus measures.

Pioneer Natural Resources was established in 1997 and Parsley Energy in 2008. As outlined in the report, Parsley Energy has a market value of about $4 billion and over $3 billion in debt. The market value of Pioneer Natural Resources is approximately $15 billion.

The news of a possible merger come on the heels of an announcement on Monday of ConocoPhillips, another US oil producer, buying its competitor Concho Resources for $9.7 billion. Last month Devon Energy agreed to a $2.6 billion merger with WPX Energy. In July one more oil company, Chevron, bought Noble Energy for around $5 billion.

Related Topics

Company Oil Mexico July October Market Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

48 seconds ago

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captai ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters ..

1 minute ago

China welcomes decision to lift ban on Tik Tok

1 minute ago

Bottle-fed babies ingest 'millions' of microplasti ..

1 minute ago

Competition among 19 cities under Clean Green Inde ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.