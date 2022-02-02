UrduPoint.com

US Places Federal Prison System On National Lockdown Due To Killing Of 2 Inmates In Texas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Bureau of Prisons announced in a statement that it has placed all US Federal prisons on a nationwide lockdown as a result of an incident in a Beaumont, Texas, prison in which two inmates were killed and another two injured.

'In an abundance of caution, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is securing our facilities as a temporary measure to ensure the good order of our institutions.  We anticipate this security measure will be short-lived," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Prisons explained that a number of inmates engaged in an altercation at the US federal penitentiary in Beaumont, Texas, on Monday.

 Four inmates were injured in the altercation and taken to a local hospital, where two of them died of their injuries.

Media reported that the altercation was gang-related and involved the notorious Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13. The report alleged that the Bureau of Prisons decided to put the 120 federal prison facilities on lockdown out of concern that additional gang violence in retaliation for the deaths could spread to other prisons.

Bureau of Prison officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust their operations accordingly.

