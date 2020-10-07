US Places Restrictions on Companies Hiring Foreign Workers With H-1B Visas - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Trump administration has placed restrictions on companies in the United States hiring foreign workers with H-1B visas in order to protect US workers, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today the US Department of Homeland Security announced an interim final rule (IFR) that strengthens the H-1B nonimmigrant visa program to protects US workers, restores integrity to the H-1B program and better guarantees that H-1B petitions are approved only for qualified beneficiaries and petitioners," the release said.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire temporary foreign workers in specialty occupations.

The release said the US government will close loopholes that permitted employers to hire foreign workers for lower wages instead of Americans.

Moreover, the release said the new rule will also ensure US employers are in compliance through worksite inspections.

The new rule will go into effect in two months, the release said.

The Trump administration believes the H-1B visa has displaced US workers and led to reduced wages in a number of industries in the US labor market, the release added.