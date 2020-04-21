US Places Some Missile Defense Crews in Full Isolation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - NORAD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US military has placed some of its ballistic missile defense personnel in full isolation to ensure they do not contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and can perform their mission, Northern Command (NORTCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) head Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy told reporters on Tuesday.

"Some of our crews doing the ballistic missile defense... we have isolated them. They are living on government facilities.

They go from those government facilities to areas of performing their mission set without any interaction with the outside world," O'Shaughnessy said during a press briefing at the Defense Department.

O'Shaughnessy noted the crews are away from their families and essentially able to perform the mission without any risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"So we are taking no chances. We are ensuring that we will have the ability to respond when needed," O'Shaughnessy said.