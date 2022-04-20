US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals for alleged activities that threaten Ukraine as well as on three Russian officials for purported involvement in human rights abuses in Donbas, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals who are involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad, who have been involved in activities that threaten the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and who have been involved in human rights abuses in prison facilities and places of unofficial detention in Russia-controlled areas of the Donbas region of Ukraine," the press release said.

The US State Department in coordination with the Treasury Department is also placing visa restrictions on 17 individuals allegedly responsible for undermining democracy in Belarus, the press release also said. The State Department is expected to soon release a statement with further details on the restrictions.