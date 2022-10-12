UrduPoint.com

US Places Visa Restrictions On Taliban, Others Behind Repression Of Afghan Women - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Places Visa Restrictions on Taliban, Others Behind Repression of Afghan Women - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States has imposed visa restrictions against officials of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and other individuals responsible for repressing Afghan women and girls, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Today I am announcing a visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to restrict the issuance of visas for current or former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups, and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing women and girls in Afghanistan through restrictive policies and violence," Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

The United States calls on other world governments to take similar action as well, Blinken said.

Blinken said the Taliban have restricted access to secondary or higher education in Afghanistan for girls and women, preventing their full participation in the workforce and their ability to choose their careers, and restricting women's movement, expression, or privacy,

The Secretary of State also said the Taliban have also engaged in violence and harassment including unjust arrest and detention of women, girls, or their family members for noncompliance with discriminatory policies.

