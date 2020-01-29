UrduPoint.com
US Plan For Middle East Violates International Law - Hamas Political Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) US "deal of the century" on the peace in the middle East undermines the international law and only serves to "sell illusions," Basem Naim, a member of the international relations committee of the Hamas political bureau, told Sputnik.

According to US President Donald Trump, who revealed the plan Tuesday, the Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan called for demilitarized Gaza Strip and disarmed Hamas.

The danger of the plan is that it pushes the conflict "into a very dangerous area, which is the ideological and religious explanations for any plans or for any solutions or for any future coexistence," according to Naim.

"I think this is a great violation of international law and a very serious and very dangerous undermining of the international legitimacy towards the conflict here in Palestine," the Hamas politician said.

Naim described the plan as "an excellent theatrical presentation to sell illusions."

The US-promoted peace program would only serve to legitimize "the facts on the ground, the occupation or the apartheid," Naim added.

Hamas has officially rejected the plan in a statement by the head of political bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

